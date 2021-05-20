Jonas Brothers announce US summer tour dates

The Jonas Brothers are prepping for their summer tour ‘Remember This’ in the US.

Announcing the same, the boy band issued a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour this summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends, and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!”

This tour is set to launch August 20th at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, and wrap October 27th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Country star Kelsea Ballerini will serve as support throughout most of the tour.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on May 27th via the Jonas Brothers’ website and on Ticketmaster.

The Jonas Brothers released their most recent album, Happiness Begins, in 2019, marking their first record in a decade.