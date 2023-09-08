Johnny Kitagawa sexual abuse scandal: Everything to know

The case involving Johnny Kitagawa and allegations of sexual abuse is a complex and disturbing series of events that have unfolded over the years. The initial claims date back to 1988 when Koji Kita, a former member of the Four Leaves, published diaries alleging that Kitagawa had made unwanted sexual advances towards young boys under his agency's contracts. These allegations were further supported by Junya Hiramoto, a former member of another band managed by Kitagawa, who claimed to have witnessed Kitagawa forcing a boy into a sexual encounter in one of the talent agency's dormitories.

When did allegations against Johnny Kitagawa first come to light?

In 1999, the magazine Shukan Bunshun published a series of articles that detailed numerous allegations of sexual improprieties. These accusations came from a dozen teenage boys who had been recruited into Johnny & Associates. The accusers chose to speak anonymously, fearing the consequences of coming forward. Additionally, the series accused Kitagawa of allowing minors in his employ to consume alcohol and tobacco, adding another layer to the scandal.

These allegations gained significant attention and led to a hearing in April 2000 conducted by Yoshihide Sakaue, a member of Parliament. While the National Police Agency acknowledged investigating Kitagawa's agency, they did not find sufficient evidence to confirm sexual harassment had occurred. Instead, they warned the agency about permitting minors to use alcohol and tobacco.

Johnny Kitagawa denies any wrongdoing

Throughout this period, Kitagawa vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and his attorney portrayed the claims as the grievances of disgruntled former employees. In response to the allegations, Kitagawa sued Shukan Bunshun for libel.

One notable aspect of this case was the lack of coverage by major Japanese media outlets. The New York Times attributed this absence of coverage to Kitagawa's significant influence over popular media in Japan. Johnny & Associates also denied access to its performers to Shukan Bunshun and other media owned by its parent organisation.

Legal battles and Johnny Kitagawa's death

Years of legal battles ensued. In 2002, the Tokyo District Court awarded Kitagawa a judgment against Shukan Bunshun for defamation, though this decision was partially reversed by the Tokyo High Court in 2003. The Supreme Court ultimately rejected Kitagawa's appeal in 2004.

The case resurfaced after Johnny Kitagawa's death in July 2019, with new allegations emerging. Former Johnny's Jr. members made claims suggesting inappropriate relations between Kitagawa and young talents. In March 2023, a BBC documentary titled Predator: The Secret Scandal of J-Pop shed light on the sexual harassment allegations against Kitagawa, further bringing the issue to international attention.

In April 2023, singer Kauan Okamoto held a press conference alleging sexual abuse by Kitagawa and called on the company's management to acknowledge the misconduct. Johnny & Associates released a statement in response, vowing to strengthen its governance and compliance measures.

Johnny Kitagawa finally gets his comeuppance — after death

The situation took a significant turn in August 2023 when an independent probe commissioned by Johnny & Associates confirmed that Kitagawa had repeatedly committed sexual abuse from the early 1970s until the mid-2010s. Recommendations included the resignation of Julie Keiko Fujishima, the company's president and Kitagawa's niece, and making amends for the abuse.

Finally, on September 7, 2023, Johnny & Associates formally acknowledged Kitagawa's abuse. Fujishima resigned from her post, and former Johnny's member Noriyuki Higashiyama assumed the role of CEO.

