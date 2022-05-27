Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial is a two-part documentary series 

This was inevitable. As the jury sits to examine and give its verdict on the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case, a two-part documentary 'Johnny vs Amber' has been released.



The documentary examines extensive evidence used in a UK libel case to provide rare insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong for two Hollywood stars.



'Johnny vs Amber' is a two-part documentary from two polarized perspectives, exploring one of the most public and widely reported legal battles of the last decade. It includes the accusations of domestic abuse between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and the subsequent libel case that Depp brought against News Group Newspapers Ltd.

The series has exclusive, in-depth interviews with the lawyers that represented both sides, David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC, as they re-examine the case debated in both the legal courts and the court of public opinion, ending in a High Court verdict against Depp.

The documentary examines the extensive evidence used throughout the legal proceedings in the UK, including video footage, photographs, text messages and audio recordings made by the couple themselves, to provide a unique analysis of what really happened behind the headlines, and explore the hugely important and complex issue of domestic abuse.



'Johnny vs Amber' is available to stream on discovery+