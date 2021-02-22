Joe Jonas' adorable birthday tribute to wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Photograph:( Twitter )
Sophie Turner turned 25 on Sunday, and her husband and singer Joe Jonas, celebrated by showing off her two very different moods.
"Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet," he captioned a slideshow highlighting Turner's two sides.
The first pic shows the actress commanding attention while she strikes a fierce pose in a monochromatic white look. The next snap shows Turner dressed down in a blue hoodie, which she's wrapped behind her ears.
Turner also showed off a bit of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, as she posed with giant balloons. "Thank you for the birthday wishes," she wrote. "25-ing and thriving."
Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, also wished Sophie on her birthday.
In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Chopra opened up about what it's like when the J-Sisters get together.
“We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge party," she shared. "It’s all our parents, the girls, and the boys."