Joe Jonas' adorable birthday tribute to wife Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner turned 25 on Sunday, and her husband and singer Joe Jonas, celebrated by showing off her two very different moods.

"Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet," he captioned a slideshow highlighting Turner's two sides.





The first pic shows the actress commanding attention while she strikes a fierce pose in a monochromatic white look. The next snap shows Turner dressed down in a blue hoodie, which she's wrapped behind her ears.

Turner also showed off a bit of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, as she posed with giant balloons. "Thank you for the birthday wishes," she wrote. "25-ing and thriving."





Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe's brother, Nick Jonas, also wished Sophie on her birthday.





In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Chopra opened up about what it's like when the J-Sisters get together.

“We never get to meet [Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and family] as often as the world thinks we do, but whenever we end up together, it’s a huge party," she shared. "It’s all our parents, the girls, and the boys."