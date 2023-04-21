Joe Alwyn spotted in public looking not his usual best, first time since split with Taylor Swift

Post breakup, this is possibly the first time we have seen Joe Alwyn and he doesn’t look too great. Taylor Swift and Joe broke up earlier this week, with many citing that the distance got to them and that their relationship had run its course.

Joe Alwyn was spotted out and about in London as he kept a low-profile, wearing the most casual clothes. He kept a low profile and was mostly on the phone, as can be seen in pictures. Joe was spotted wearing a navy fleece jacket layered over a polo shirt and baggy jeans.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn parted ways after dating for six years.

While Joe Alwyn has kept a low profile since their breakup, Taylor has been busy with her tour. She is performing all across North America on her Eras tour. She took to the stage just days after news of their split emerged. Joe Alwyn is currently in the UK and Taylor is in the US.

During her recent show, Taylor was caught referencing her split with Joe as she sang 2019 track “Lover” which was seemingly about Joe Alwyn. Before she sang the song, she was heard telling the crowd, “The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?”

