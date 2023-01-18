Jin from BTS shares first images since joining military service

Jin from BTS shared pictures in military uniform on social media for the first time since he joined the South Korea military service. Jin took to Weverse on Wednesday to post a few photos including selfies. In one of the photos, Jin is seen in his uniform with a mask covering his face.



In a selfie, Jin looked at the camera giving fans a closer glimpse of his face. He also flashed the victory sign in another picture. Sharing the pictures, Jin wrote, "I'm enjoying my life. I'm posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care."



The eldest member of the seven-member boy band BTS, Jin was the first member from the band to join the army. His other bandmates will also subsequently join the army- which is mandatory for all men in South Korea.

Jin's message and photos left the BTS ARMY emotional. A person wrote on Twitter, "Even though he must be soo tired but still took permission from there & came to update us about himself & telling us to be happy & be well. I'm crying. I love you so much Jin."

Update on Jin of @BTS_twt! Jin shared some photos of himself after completing 5 weeks of basic training in the Army via Weverse on Wednesday. "I am doing well. I was permitted to upload these photos by the Army. Stay happy and well Armies," said Jin. We miss you.

"Jin is proud of all the armys who waited until he posts. Let's continue waiting and not spreading pics that are not posted by Jin," read a comment. "All I'm doing right now is staring at these pictures and crying." "I missed him God I missed him so much. I hope you’re staying warm and healthy," said another fan.

Jin, whose full name is Kim Seok-jin, officially enlisted on December 13, 2022. His bandmates had come to see him off as he joined the a training camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul.

Earlier this month, Bangtan TV had shared a video message of Jin which was recorded during the filming of the Korean variety show, 'Running Man.' In the video, Jin said, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message."

"Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you. I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video. That’s all for now," the singer said.