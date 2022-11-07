Late night show host Jimmy Kimmel will host Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the Oscars again in 2023! The 95th Academy Award will be the third time when Jimmy will take the hosting duties.



The Late Night show host confirmed the news in a statement, reports Vanity Fair: "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap," joked Kimmel, before adding, "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,".



Later, executive producers and showrunners, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, also shared their excitement: "We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage." "We know he will be funny and ready for anything!"



Kimmel previously hosted the prestigious Academy awards in 2017 and 2018.

After the 90th Academy Awards, which Kimmel hosted, the Academy decided to go without a host.