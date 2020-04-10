Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell star in faux soap opera 'Longest Days of Our Lives'

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon had a faux soap opera during the Wednesday’s episode featuring the host, Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell.

The episode titled ‘The Longest Days of Our Lives’ opened with Winston (played by Jimmy Fallon who is seen sporting a blond wing). He said, "Vanessa, what is it? You look like you have a very big, juicy secret to tell me” to which Vanessa (played by Kristen Wiig) revealed that she cheated on him.

Fallon appeared confused at this and then asked, "How could you?! We're all social distancing and quarantining. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"

After confirming that the affair had indeed taken place "over Skype or something," Vanessa added that it was with his brother. Winston then asked his brother, Alejandro (Ferrell), if the news was true, but he denied it.

"No, it was not Alejandro that I cheated on you with. It was … another brother," said Vanessa.

Winston responded that he didn't have another brother, but Alejandro then revealed that they do.

Ferrell then put on a mustache and introduced himself as their long-lost brother Montgomery. Winston and Vanessa both looked confused before Vanessa said it had to be their other brother.

Ferrell next donned a cowboy hat and introduced himself as "another other brother" named Fontaine. "We have the same mother. We're evil twins of each other," he said. "I'm your lover's lover."

"I'll never recover. How dare you!" said Winston before he slapped Fontaine through their separate screens.

Winston, Fontaine and Vanessa then participate in a slapping fight, where they direct slaps at the camera and across their own faces.

