Jill Biden honours Iran protest at Grammys: Iranian singer wins Song for Social Change

Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States honoured Iranian singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Amid political turmoil in Shervin’s home country, he was presented the inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award. While presenting the award, Jill Biden said, “A song can unite, inspire and ultimately change the world. I am honoured to announce the first winner of the Recording Academy’s best song for social change to Shervin Hajipour.”

Shervin won the Grammy for his hit song 'Baraye', a protest song he wrote that became an anthem of protests across Iran as people longed for change.

While announcing the award, Jill Biden said, “This song became the anthem of the Mahsa Amini protests, a powerful and poetic poem for freedom and women’s rights. This song continues to resonate around the world with its powerful theme – women like freedom,” Biden concluded. “Congratulations Shervin and thank you for your song.”