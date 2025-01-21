Jeremy Renner has gotten better since his tragic snowplough accident which hospitalised him for some months and required intensive care. Now out of the hospital and back to work, the Marvel actor recently shared a selfie from what is called a Hyperbaric Chamber.

The Hawkeye actor posted a smiling photo and wrote, “Taking care of business; this office of mine has been such a blessing and absolute champion for wellness.”

He was seen with a white tube under his mouth, alarming most of his fans.

Explaining what he was doing with the tube in place, the actor added, “Hyperbaric at 2 atmos has been a staple in my life for 20 months now. 02 is essential for our life and our longevity…. Pull up a chair and let’s discuss all things good in life today !!! #MyNextBreath.”

What is a Hyperbaric Chamber?

According to researchers, hyperbaric chambers help heal damaged tissues at a faster rate by supplying patients with 100 per cent oxygen inside the specially designed chamber. These chambers encourage people with injuries to heal faster with the growth of new skin, blood vessels and connective tissue.

“Hyperbaric at 2 atmos,” meanwhile, is shorthand for “atmosphere” — the pressure inside the chamber.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

For those who didn’t follow health updates for Jeremy Renner, the actor was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplough in January 2023. As a result, he suffered “blunt chest trauma” and other injuries. He was trying to save his nephew from being hit by the snowplough when he was pulled underneath the track.

The actor broke about 38 bones in his body in the accident. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Jeremy told Jimmy Fallon that“half my face is metal. All the right side of my back is metal."