Jeremy Renner meets medical staff who saved his life, share pictures

The Hawkeye actor shared a bunch of photos on his Instagram handle as he went on to praise the amazing hospital staff. “I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” he wrote alongside the photos of him with the joined hands and red heart emojis. In the pictures, Renner is dressed casually and is holding a walking stick in his hands.





The actor recently walked the red carpet for the premiere of his Disney+ show Rennervations.



The Marvel star met with a snowplow accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He suffered blunt chest trauma as well as some orthopaedic injuries



Last month, the Avengers: End Game actor recalled the most terrifying time of his life during his interview with Diane Sawyer.



While talking, the actor, who sustained life-threatening injuries, said that he even felt that he was going to die.

“If I was there on my own, that would have been a horrible way to die, and surely I would have. Surely,” he said before adding, “Surely, but I wasn’t alone. I was with my nephew, sweet Alex.”



After the traumatic accident, Renner was left with over 30 broken bones and several injuries all over his body.



Looking at his condition, Jeremy even had a thought to end his life.