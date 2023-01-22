Jeremy Renner has broken over '30 plus' bones in a snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner is back home and is currently recovering at his home. Renner, who has been continuously giving health updates, recently revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his body. Jeremy met with an accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He suffered blunt chest trauma as well as orthopaedic injuries. On Saturday, Jeremy shared a photo of himself from his therapy session, and in the caption, the Marvel star revealed that he broke over 30 bones in his body.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."



Further, he thanked everyone for the blessings, saying, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I .... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all."



Following the shocking snowplough accident, the MCU actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries, requiring multiple surgeries.



The incident was so heinous that Jeremy's friends were concerned that the actor would be paralysed for the rest of his life, according to a recent report.



"Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. "But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all," a source close to the situation was quoted as saying by RadarOnline. "His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to — that is, if he doesn’t lose the leg altogether."