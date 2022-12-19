Jeremy Clarkson's piece on Meghan Markle causes uproar, netizens call it 'horrific'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become the talk of the entire world for their recently released Netflix docuseries, in which the royal couple have accused UK media of "destroying" their lives. The six-part series received mixed reviews from the audience. Recently, Jeremy Clarkson, a famous journalist and 'Top Gear' host, wrote a highly objectionable opinion piece on Meghan for the Sun, which has caused an uproar across social media.



In the article, Jeremy wrote that he despised the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level" and that he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, Shame! and throw lumps of excrement at her."



Further adding, he wrote: "Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way."

Not just the Twitterati, but many celebrities were quick to condemn Jeremy for his piece, calling it "horrific" and

"gobsmacked." Comedian John Bishop blasted at Jeremy, writing, "You simply cannot write things like this." It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence against a woman.



Star Carol Vorderman wrote: "We absolutely do not think the same."

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here

"NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’," Carol tweeted.



"Listen to the noise, Jeremy. The crowds are chanting shame on you,'' she wrote further.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU"

Even Clarkson’s daughter Emily, host of the podcast 'Should I Delete That?' was quick to share that she stands against her dad's thoughts.



She shared on her Instagram stories: "I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad said about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those who are targeted with online hatred."

The article was published a few days after Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series. The first three episodes mainly focused on Harry and Meghan's romance and their attack on the tabloids.

In 2020, Meghan shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage. However, two years later, Harry in the docuseries said that he feels like Meghan suffered a miscarriage due to tabloid pressure.