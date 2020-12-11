Jennifer Lopez joins 'Elf on Shelf' challenge with a scintillating series of pics

Getting on the viral trend of ‘Elf on Shelf’, singer Jennifer Lopez posted her own version of the same and oh my god, does she look hot!

Jennifer Lopez posted not one but multiple versions of the challenge. One of them is also a racy nude image.

Jennifer Lopez started with a recent nude photo that showed off her fantastic physique, with a shirtless and similarly muscular Lenny Kravitz perched on her ample backside. In the caption, Lopez wrote that it was her “Lenny on Jenny.”

She then posted a series of other much less racy photos that continued the meme. Next came a tiny version of the singer CeeLo wearing a puffy yellow suit, sitting on Lopez’s shoulder while she wore a yellow dress, creating “CeeLo on JLo.” Next, a miniature and pensive looking Milo Ventimiglia sat perched on her to create “Milo on JLo,” while the last snap showed actor Adam Driver as the Star Wars character Kylo Ren to create “Kylo on JLo.” Priyanka Chopra's 'Elf on Shelf' challenge involves Oprah Winfrey funnily

Check out the pictures here: