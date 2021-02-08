Jennifer Lopez enjoys date night with Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl 2021

She may not have performed but that didn't stop Jennifer Lopez from enjoying Super Bowl this year. A year back, the singer-actress had rocked the stage as a Halftime Show performer but this year Lopez enjoyed the show as a fan with her fiancee Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez enjoyed a date night with Rodriguez at the Super Bowl game this year and shared several pictures from the biggest football game of the year on social media.

According to reports, JLo and her fiancee boarded a private plane with New York Yankees player Aaron Judge, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Silva to Florida`s Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.



While JLo looked gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton dress, Alex was seen dressed in a stunning suit.



During the game, the `Anaconda` actor took time to express gratitude for hospital workers taking care of COVID-19 patients as she held up a sign that read, "Thank you, healthcare heroes."She was later seen enjoying and dancing when The Weeknd performed during the Halftime show.

Super Bowl 2021: List of key film & TV trailers that premiered during the big game night