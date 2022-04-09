Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially engaged! JLo confirms

Bennifer are engaged again!



For a week now, there has been a lot of talk about Jennifer Lopez's new shiny ring and now clearing all that, the singer has seemingly confirmed that she and Ben are officially engaged.



On Friday, Jlo shared a short clip on her newsletter, On The JLo, in which she's crying and is emotionally looking at her shiny green ring. “You’re perfect,” she says in the voiceover.

A timeline of Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s relationship from scratch

OMG! I finally got the #onthejlo email! I am so FREAKING HAPPY for you @JLo !! So happy for Ben, you and your families! True LOVE & real LOVE does exist and you both found it in each other!! Thank you for sharing this very personal video with us all! LOVE YOU @BenAffleck @JLo pic.twitter.com/1xxBIC6qQp — Becky 💍 (@JLoLover4Life) April 9, 2022 ×

The video starts off with a black screen and then shows teary-eyed Jennifer, who's looking breathtaking in the cream sweater, and is sweetly staring at her big emerald ring.



Her sister Lynda Lopez also shared some pictures of her sister with her new ring on her Instagram stories. Sharing a collage, she wrote, ''So this happened''.



On Friday night, taking to her Twitter handle, Lopez shared a video clip with a caption reading "major announcement" and she has also added a ring emoticon on her Twitter handle name.

Many sources have confirmed to the different news agencies that the video is indeed an announcement.

Last year in April after Jennifer ended things with her ex-fiance, Alex Rodriguez, the couple shocked the entire world when they were spotted hanging out together. A few months after they were all over the headlines, Jlo made their love Instagram official on her 52nd birthday and ever since then their relationship is growing stronger and stronger.

Lopez and Affleck's relationship was one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood, they first got engaged in the year 2002 before parting their ways in 2004.