Jennifer Lawrence to play Sue Mengers, a noted Hollywood agent, in biopic

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is all set to play famous Hollywood talent agent Sue Mengers in her biopic, confirm news reports.



The film is being directed by Paolo Sorrentino, of 'The Great Beauty' fame, and has been written for the big screen by Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan.



Logan had turned Mengers' enigmatic life into a stage play in the past featuring Bette Midler.



The announcement of this projet has sparked a bidding war between OTT platforms, repors say.



Mengers worked for ICM, MCA, and the famed William Morris Agency over the course of her distinguished career.



The noted agent's clientele included big stars such as Barbra Streisand, Cher, Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds, Nick Nolte, Gene Hackman, Faye Dunaway, Michael Caine, Cybill Shepherd, Brian De Palma, Sidney Lumet, Mike Nichols, Peter Bogdanovich, Bob Fosse, Joan Collins, Ali McGraw, Anthony Perkins, Tatum O'Neal, Ryan O'Neal, Dyan Cannon, Tuesday Weld, Richard Benjamin, and Gore Vidal among others.

Sue Mengers was famous for helping her clients land career-defining deals in the '60s and early '70s Hollywood. She died in 2011 at the age of 79.



Mengers' biopic is being produced by Erik Feig under his Picturestart baner alongside Lawrence and her producing partner Justine Polsky.