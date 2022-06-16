Jennifer Aniston sends a cute birthday wish to friend Courteney Cox with a throwback pic

Actor Courteney Cox turned a year older on Thursday, and she has received a cute wish from none other than her ‘Friends’ co-star Jennifer Aniston. Sharing an old photograph of her with Courteney on her Instagram Story, Jennifer wrote, "Happy birthday CC! I love you so much." Along with the story, Jennifer shared another story, giving a fun twist to her ‘Friends’ co-star.

Sharing a GIF from one of the ‘Friends’ scenes, Jennifer captioned the post, "Cheers to being a grown up."

Jennifer and Courteney have been best friends for over 25 years now. Both actors met each other on the sets of the 1994 cult American sitcom ‘Friends". While Courteney portrayed the role of Monica, Jennifer rose to fame for her portrayal of Rachel Green.

A few days ago, Jennifer treated ‘Friends’ fans to a fun throwback after sharing a picture of herself wearing a dress that was first worn by her former co-star Courtney on the hit sitcom nearly twenty years ago, Page Six reported. She sported the cap sleeve dress when she made a cameo on longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram recently.

On her Instagram Stories, Jennifer posted two snaps of Courteney wearing that lace-trimmed dress from the sitcom’s Season 8 episode. She wrote, "Does the dress look familiar? Still got it!", before sharing McMillan’s snap for proof.

Giving her stamp of approval, Courteney commented, "Cuties," Courteney commented on the hair pro’s photo. Jennifer is also a godmother to Courtney’s daughter, Coco.

(With agency inputs)