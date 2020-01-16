Jeff Bezos to meet Bollywood stars in Mumbai; AR Rahman likely to perform at the event

On a three day visit to India, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos will meet top Bollywood stars on Thursday evening.



While Amazon has been very hush-hush about the details of the event, news reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will share the stage with Bezos at the event as they chat up about several topics. AR Rahman is likely to perform at the event.



Bezos will be part of Prime Video event which is owned by Amazon. The OTT platform has been instrumental in launching digital career's of several popular Bollywood stars including Manoj Bajpayee, R Madhavan and Abhishek Bachchan. It has also signed Akshay Kumar for his first digital show. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos takes a dig at Mark Zuckerberg, calls making of Facebook child's play



Earlier on Thursday, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Priyanka Chopra arriving in Mumbai. It's being speculated that Priyanka too will be part of the event. The actress has recently signed an Amazon special series with Russo Brothers which co-stars Richard Madden.

During his short visit, Bezos has met PM Narendra Modi, had a meeting with leading industrialists and even paid a visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in New Delhi.