For those who watched Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, they would agree that the makers have done justice with the sequel – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter which is equally riveting, gripping and keeps you glued to your seats. Khakee made a promising announcement when it announced its starry lineup and for most who are aware of Bengali cinema, were shocked to find two of the biggest names of the regional film industry cast together – Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet. Both big names, both great talents and both cast together for the first time in their long, illustrious careers.

Advertisment

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet lock horns in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter as they gift to their fans a memorable series which has action, drama and lots of intense moments.

The dynamic duo spoke to WION exclusively and discussed their rumoured on-screen rivalry, what took them decades to be cast together and if two seasoned actors can be friends.

Jeet vs Prosenjit Chatterjee: The truth behind those rivalry rumours

Advertisment

Discussing if there’s any truth to rumours of an underlying current of animosity and rivalry between the two, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, “I don’t think so. There is no clash because the kind of cinema we do is very different. I have been telling everyone that I have acted in a film that Jeet has produced. It was one of my most experimental characters in the last few years. So you can understand the relationship we share.We are more like family. Also, professionally, there is no rivalry.”

“I've been working for 40 years. He's (Jeet) been working for 20-22 years. We had been waiting for an opportunity to work together. This is our first break together and now we will work together in Bangla also. I am sure people will be excited to see us together. I think in the future, we will be on the big screen also,” he added, suggesting they have more projects at hand together.

Jeet joined the conversation and spoke of his admiration for Prosenjit Chatterjee, the actor. He started with how he had been a fan of him even before he joined films. “It’s a huge deal to share the screen with him. I have been a fan of his work since I can remember. All these articles you read about this actor vs this actor…these are usually masala reads to entertain audiences without much truth to them. Otherwise, all actors mostly maintain harmony. The rest, what comes in the media – pitting us against each other – from my point of view, I feel fortunate to be compared with such a legend.”

Advertisment

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter review: Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik and Jeet's performances alleviate a predictable story

What took Jeet and Prosenjit so long to work together

On why it took this long for them to share the screen, Prosenjit said, “We were not ready. This project was supposed to happen and it materialised this way. You can expect more of us together.”

Watch trailer for Khakee: Bengal Chapter here:

Jeet marked his OTT debut with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter after having ruled Bengali cinema for years with some of the most memorable roles that fans can remember. On his debut on OTT, Jeet said that he left a few things on destiny to help define the next career path. “It was my destiny which got me here. I had all the reasons to be on this show. I have had a long relationship with the creator of the show, Neeraj Pandey. I have known him since pre-Wednesday days. We share mutual fondness and love for each other so when he told about this show, I was super excited.”

Fawad Khan serenades Vaani Kapoor with a Bollywood song in the first teaser of Abir Gulaal, watch

“He told me there was a new Khakee chapter, on a platform like Netflix and above all, a Bengal chapter. I have been born and raised here in Bengal. So when I was told something like this on Bengal was coming and I would get to represent that as a protagonist, it was a big yes for me,” said Jeet on not thinking twice before saying yes to the project.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is an Indian crime thriller series on Netflix by Neeraj Pandey. The series stars some of the biggest names of Bengali cinema like Jeet Madani, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee. It also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Chitrangada Singh in leading roles.