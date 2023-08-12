Jaya Prada sentenced to six months in prison for failure to remit ESI funds

The Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court has sentenced veteran Indian film star and former Member of Parliament, Jaya Prada, to a six-month prison term, as per media reports. The ruling stems from allegations of her failure to remit Employees State Insurance (ESI) funds for workers employed at a cinema theatre owned by her. This incident has ignited discussions on both labour rights and celebrity accountability.

Background of the case

The case revolves around a cinema theatre in Chennai owned by Jaya Prada and her associates. Although the theater had remained closed for a decade, its former employees asserted that ESI deductions had been made from their wages but were not being forwarded to the state insurance corporation. Feeling aggrieved, they turned to the legal system for redress. Jaya Prada, along with the three employees managing the theater, submitted pleas to the Madras High Court, seeking intervention to halt the proceedings in the Egmore court. Unfortunately for them, the High Court dismissed all three petitions, paving the way for the subsequent hearing.

During the hearing at the Egmore court, Jaya Prada offered to settle the owed amount with the workers. However, the legal representative for ESI raised objections to this proposal, ultimately leading the judge to pronounce a six-month imprisonment sentence for the esteemed actor.

Who is Jaya Prada?

Prada is an Indian actress and politician. She was born on April 3, 1962, in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, India. She primarily worked in the Indian film industry, especially in the Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries. Apart from her acting career, she also ventured into politics. She joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of India's Parliament) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in 2004. She continued her political journey and switched party affiliations to the Samajwadi Party, but her political career has been marked by various ups and downs.

