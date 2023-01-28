Jay Leno recovering from motorcycle accident, suffers several broken bones

The recent months have not been kind to Jay Leno. The former talk show host and comedian has revealed that he is recuperating from a motorcycle accident on January 17. It came not long after he suffered burns in a garage fire in November last year. In an interview he gave to Las Vegas Review-Journal, he said he broke several bones in his body in the accident. He was asked by the publication how he is doing after he was hospitalised for severe (second and third-degree) burns. He responded, “It’s so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.”

He added that he was testing a vintage 1940 Indian motorcycle and smelled a fuel leak. In his words, he “turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike."

The 72-year-old comedian is best known for hosting The Tonight Show on NBC from 1992 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2014. He has also appeared in several films and television shows and continues to tour as a stand-up comedian.

He is currently the host of the television show Jay Leno's Garage.

