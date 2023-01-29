ugc_banner

Jay Leno jokes about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident, netizens react

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 29, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Jay Leno is best known for hosting The Tonight Show on NBC. Photograph:(AFP)

After his garage fire accident in November last year, Jay revealed recently during his interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he broke several bones in his body in the accident.
 

Jay Leno's jokes may have given fans a laugh riot, but his recent one has not landed well with the audience. We all have seen how recent months have not been kind to Leno, in November he suffered burns in a garage fire and recently he met with a bike accident

However, Jay recently addressed his bike accident and tried to connect it with Jeremy Remesy's snowplough accident. 

On Friday, Leno made his Twitter comeback and wrote: "I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe, and I came around the corner, and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow."

His tweet garnered mixed reviews from the fans. Some reacted in a funny way, while others were quick to slam him.

"Not funny," one Twitter user wrote.

"Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew's life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts."

Another one wrote, "the funniest."

After his garage fire accident in November last year, Jay revealed recently during his interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he met with an accident recently and broke several of his bones.

When asked about how he was doing now after his burning accident, he said, "It’s so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

Jeremy met with an accident on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada, while he was clearing snow off his driveway. He sustained both blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries. Renner is back home and recently revealed that he broke more than 30 bones in his body.

"Morning workouts and resolutions all changed this particular new year... Sprang from tragedy for my entire family and quickly focused on bringing actionable love together."

Further, he thanked everyone for the blessings, saying, "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 or so broken bones will heal and grow stronger as the love and bond with family and friends grows stronger. Love and blessings to you all."

