Jay Leno jokes about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident, netizens react

Jay Leno's jokes may have given fans a laugh riot, but his recent one has not landed well with the audience. We all have seen how recent months have not been kind to Leno, in November he suffered burns in a garage fire and recently he met with a bike accident

However, Jay recently addressed his bike accident and tried to connect it with Jeremy Remesy's snowplough accident.

On Friday, Leno made his Twitter comeback and wrote: "I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe, and I came around the corner, and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner's snowplow."

I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe and I came around the corner and bam, I crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. — Jay Leno (@jayleno) January 27, 2023 ×

His tweet garnered mixed reviews from the fans. Some reacted in a funny way, while others were quick to slam him.



"Not funny," one Twitter user wrote.

How is that funny. — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) January 28, 2023 ×

"Renner broke 30 bones in the process of saving his nephew's life. Respect to the guy. Pure guts."

Please school the veteran comedian who just had a serious accident, but can joke about his incident on what’s funny — RobbySpotlight (@RobbySpotlight) January 28, 2023 ×

Another one wrote, "the funniest."

Given your recent bad luck, I might refrain from snorkelling at the Great Barrier Reef. The likelihood of your becoming fish food seems quite elevated. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 28, 2023 ×

After his garage fire accident in November last year, Jay revealed recently during his interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he met with an accident recently and broke several of his bones.



When asked about how he was doing now after his burning accident, he said, "It’s so funny you should say that. That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."