Katy Perry says one of her biggest career mistakes was not working with Billie Eilish

During a recent Q&A session at a private event for Los Angeles-based station KIIS-FM, American singer-songwriter Katy Perry said that she feels one of her biggest career mistakes was turning down the chance to work with Billie Eilish. She revealed that she turned down the offer thinking that it would be too "boring" to work with "just a blonde girl".

Sharing details of the incident, the singer revealed that one of her friends asked her to check Billie's work in 2016. At the time, she didn't find Eilish interesting so she decided not to collab with her. But little did she know, Eilish would be one of the biggest artists of Gen-Z.

Eilish told the audience that her friend sent her an email about Eilish, which read, "Hey, check out this new artist. I'd really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub (Records)."

"It was a song called Ocean Eyes, and it was just a blonde girl, and I was like, 'Meh, boring,'" she said.

"Big mistake, huge mistake," she added.

After the success of her song 'Ocean Eyes', Billie won multiple awards and become the youngest singer in history to headline Glastonbury. She also received a Golden Globe Award and an Oscar for her song "No Time To Die" which featured as the swan song for Daniel Craig's James Bond.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE