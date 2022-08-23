Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' bags International Critics' Prize for best film of the year

After winning the 2022 Oscar for best international feature, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' has bagged the FIPRESCI Grand Prix for best film of 2022, which is awarded by the members of the International Federation of Film Critics. The film premiered in Cannes last year and won several accolades.

The film defeated this year’s other four FIPRESCI finalists, i.e. Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World.

The slow-burning drama film unfolds largely through interactions between a playwright and his female chauffeur. The movie was adapted from a short story by renowned Japanese writer Haruki Murakami.

The FIPRESCI Grand Prix will be presented next month on the 16th at the opening gala of the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival. A special screening of the film has been planned during the event.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss' ex-contestant Sonali Phogat is no more! Netizens react to TikTok star's sudden death

Since 1999, the International Federation of Film Critics has been presenting its Grand Prix honour every year. Previous winners of the prestigious award includes Maren Ade, Michael Haneke, Pedro Almodóvar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Aki Kaurismäki, Abdellatif Kechiche, Chloé Zhao and Richard Linklater among others.