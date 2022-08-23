'Bigg Boss' ex-contestant Sonali Phogat is no more! Netizens react to TikTok star's sudden death

In an unfortunate turn of events, TikTok star and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Sonali Phogat suffered a heart attack and left for her heavenly abode on Monday. According to a report by PTI, Phogat was brought to St Anthony Hospital, Goa, late evening on Monday after she complained of uneasiness. She was at 'Curlies' restaurant in Anjuna when she started feeling sick and had to be rushed to a medical facility.

The news of Phogat's demise was confirmed by the Goa police and Phogat's brother Watan Singh Dhaka.

According to Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh, there is no foul play in the case however the postmortem report is expected to reveal more details. "There are no external injury marks on the body," Singh said while adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi told the media that Phogat was brought dead to the hospital.

"Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination is on," he said.

The body was sent to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim for postmortem. Forensic experts at the GMCH will conduct the postmortem and more information will be released soon.

In 2020, Phogat appeared on the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 14' as a wild card contestant. Other contestants on the show were Naina Singh, Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik among others.