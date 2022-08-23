'The Idol' official teaser 2 out! BLACKPINK star Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp leave fans impressed

One of the most-talked-about series of this year, 'The Idol' revolves around a leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a pop singer. Two official teasers of the series have been shared by the makers and the latest one is currently going viral on social media.

The series stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the lead roles along with Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria playing supporting roles.

The film marks BLACKPINK member Jennie's acting debut and she will reportedly play a bisexual character in the series. It also marks the final appearance of Hollywood actress Anne Heche, who died in a deadly car crash this month.

In the new official teaser of the series, Jennie and Lily-Rose can be seen in their bold and impressive avatars. The two are seen sitting in a sauna before heading out to a popular nightclub. Their intense looks in the series have left many intrigued and excited about the series.

Watch 'The Idol' official teaser 2 here:

The series is created by The Weeknd and 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson. The shooting of the series was completed right before The Weeknd's After Hours til Dawn Tour commenced in July.

More details about the project are yet to be revealed.