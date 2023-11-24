Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations, actor's rep says, 'It never happened'

Jamie Foxx has had the most troubled year. The actor, who has battled with serious health issues, was recently hit with sexual assault allegations. However, the actor's rep has come forward and reacted to the shocking allegations made against him.

A woman, who has been referred to as Jane Doe in legal documents, has accused the actor of groping her in 2015 at a rooftop bar in New York City. The anonymous accuser claims Foxx cornered her and engaged in inappropriate sexual behaviour, leading to allegations of assault and battery.

Following the allegation, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the actor told People that, ''the alleged incident never happened.''

Defending actor, the spokesperson added, ''In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter,” they continued. “The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again."

"And once they are, Mr Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action," the spokesperson added.

In the lawsuit, the victim claims that she and her friends were sitting just a table away from the actor, who was sitting with Catch Hospitality Group co-founder Mark Birnbaum.

At approximately 1:00 am, she and her friends approached the Academy Award-winning star for a picture. Replying to their request, the actor said, “Sure baby, anything for you,” and they took several photos together.

In the documents, the complainant said Foxx, who ''seemed intoxicated'' said to her, "Wow, you have that super model body," “You smell so good” and “You look like Nickie.”

In the court documents, she alleged that a security guard saw Foxx and her, but he did not intervene and walked away.