James Gunn says he will 'for sure' work with Margot Robbie again

Amidst a lot of uncertainties going on in the DC world right now, one thing that is confirmed is the return of Margot Robbie. James Gunn, DC Studios’ new co-CEO, has recently revealed that he will "for sure" work with Margot again in the DC superhero film.

Gunn is an ardent social media user and keeps on chatting with the netizens. Recently, a fan asked Gunn if he would ever work with Robbie again.

A Twitter user wrote, "WILL YOU WORK WITH MARGOT ROBBIE AGAIN?"



Replying to which, Gunn, who has worked with Margot in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, simply replied, “For sure.”

The Barbie star is known for playing Harley Quinn in the DC universe. The 32-year-old actor made her DC debut with the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. She reprised her role in Birds of Prey (2020) and a third time in The Suicide Squad (2021).



Last year in July, Gunn called Robbie one of his favourite actors. During his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn said that Robbie is "probably my favourite actor I've ever worked with.''



"What's so great about Margot is that she's just so good on so many different fronts. She's a fantastic actor, she's a fantastic comedian, and she's a fantastic athlete," he continued, adding, "I just love working with her. She's a great person, who doesn't have an ego."