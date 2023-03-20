Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King visit Al-Maghtas, the sacred site of Jesus' baptism in Jordan | See photos

Talk show host, actress, and author Oprah Winfrey recently took a trip to Al-Maghtas, the sacred site of Jesus' baptism in Jordan, with her friend and journalist Gayle King. The place is called officially known as Baptism Site - Bethany Beyond the Jordan. The archaeological World Heritage site is situated on the east bank of the Jordan River and is considered to be the original location where the first baptism took place.

The 69-year-old iconic talk show host shared a series of photos from her holiday with her 22 million followers on Sunday. In one of her photos, she is seen posing in front of an archaeological site and enjoying a camel ride in Petra.

Another shows Winfrey and King smiling from ear to ear while taking a picture by the Siq (narrow passage) that leads to Petra.

In the caption, she wrote, "Visited Jordan this week and there was so much to see and experience! We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of Indiana Jones. So much history there in the 'Rose City', voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world. It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!"

Winfrey's trip comes days after she commented on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles' Coronation or not.

On CBS Mornings, Winfrey said, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what's the bottom line it comes down to."

Meanwhile, Winfrey also recently reflected on reaching the 100th book milestone in her book club. Speaking to The Associated Press, Winfrey revealed that while selecting the 100th book, she relied on the same instincts she has drawn upon from the start. And that is - Does the story move her? Does she think about it for days after? In a work of fiction, do the characters seem real to her?

"When I don’t move on, that’s always a sign to me there’s something powerful and moving," Winfrey said.

