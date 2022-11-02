James Corden now slammed for copying Ricky Gervais' joke on his show

Comedian and TV presenter James Corden is in news again for the wrong reason. The TV presenter delivered a monologue on Monday's episode of 'The Late Late Show' where he addressed Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. Viewers pointed out a gag during the monologue which seemed similar to one from comedian Ricky Gervais's 2015 standup show 'Humanity'.



Days later Corden responded to the criticism stating he delivered it "obviously not knowing it came from him."



In the joke, Corden says, “When you see Elon Musk talk about Twitter he does this thing where he goes, ‘Well, it’s the town square’.



“But it isn’t. Because if someone puts up a poster in a town square that says ‘guitar lessons available’, you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t want to play the guitar! I want to play the piano, you piece of shit!’Well that sign wasn’t for you, it was for someone else. You don’t have to get mad about all of it!”



On Tuesday, Corden responded to the criticism and said,"Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x."

Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022 ×

Gervais, on his part, too drew attention to the similarities between his joke and that of Corden's but later deleted the tweet. But the veteran comedian seems to have taken it in good spirits and even defended Corden when a fan asked on Twitter if he had taken permission before using his joke.



He replied, “No. I reckon one of the writers ‘came up with it’ for him. I doubt he would knowingly just copy such a famous stand-up routine word for word like that.”

Earlier in April this year, Corden said he would be stepping down as host of 'The Late Late Show.'

Corden was also in news last month for his rude behaviour with the staff of a popular NYC eatery. The owner had momentarily banned the comedian from his eatery but later revoked it when Corden personally called him and apologized.