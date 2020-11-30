'James Bond' actor Sean Connery's cause of death revealed

Nearly a month after the demise of legendary 'James Bond' actor Sean Connery, his death certificate reveals that he died in his sleep from heart failure caused due to pneumonia and old age.

Back in October, Sean Connery had passed away at the age of 90. The Oscar winner's family issued a statement on his behalf and revealed that he died in the Bahamas, where he mainly spent his final years.

"His wife Micheline and his two sons, Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," a statement read. "There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the [coronavirus pandemic] has ended."At the time, it was unclear what caused Sean's death.

However, the death certificate obtained by TMZ suggests that the late actor died from atrial fibrillation caused due to old age and pneumonia.

Atrial fibrillation is a rapid and irregular heart rate that may lead to poor blood flow.

Earlier his wife had shared insight into his health. In a rare interview, Micheline said her husband was battling dementia. "He had dementia and it took its toll on him," she told The Mail on Sunday on Nov. 1. "He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

"It was no life for him," she added. "He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

"It is going to be very hard without him, I know that," she confessed. "But it could not last forever and he went peacefully."

Sean was the first actor to play James Bond in the franchise, which is arguably his most notable role.

He also starred in many beloved movies, including The Untouchables (he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and others.



According to People magazine, it was reported earlier this month that Connery`s ashes were to be scattered in Scotland which happens to be his home country.



(With inputs from ANI)