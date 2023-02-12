Jada Pinkett Smith talks about her Alopecia journey since Oscar slap: 'It’s been a hard one'

It's been almost a year since last year's Oscars ceremony when Will Smith shockingly slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage after he made a joke about Jada's bald head.



During the ceremony, Rock appeared on the Oscars stage and, for a brief bit, he joked about Jada's bald head. While referring to Jada, Rock said he couldn’t wait to see 'G.I. Jane.' In the movie of the same name, Demi Moore, a female Navy seal, shaved her head.

Pregnant Jessi J reveals she's having a baby boy before baring bump at Brit Awards



However, he made the joke without knowing that the reason behind Jada's bald look was her alopecia condition. Jada has now talked about her condition after a shocking slap gate accident.



During her recent interview with The Guardian, she was asked what she has learned after her autoimmune disease became the talk of the entire world.



Sharing her thoughts, Jada said, "I learned a lot about detachment," before adding, "And I learned a deeper beauty within myself, being able to let my hair go."

She called her diagnosis "a great teacher" and said, "It’s been a hard one, a scary one, because specifically as Black women, we identify so much of ourselves with our hair. And it was scary. I

had to really dig deep and see the beauty of myself beyond my aesthetics."



For his violent action, Will has faced immense backlash, and the Academy has also banned him for 10 years. Later in the ceremony, Smith went on to win his first Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the sports drama 'King Richard'.

Will has also apologised to Chris for his action and said in a video, “Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk.''