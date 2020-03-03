Jackie Chan reacts to rumours of him being quarantined

Contrary to rumours, Chinese superstar Jackie Chan is not being treated for coronavirus. The deadly virus, which originated in China and has now spread to West Asia and Europe has at least over 100 cases confirmed in Hong Kong alone- where the actor was born and raised. Nearly 6000 buildings in Hong Kong have been under quarantine which is perhaps why Chan's quarantine rumour started.



Assuring fans that he was alright, Chan issued a statement on Monday. He said, "Recently, my staff told me about the news that's been circulating around the world, saying that I've been placed under quarantine for COVID-19. Firstly, I'd like to take this opportunity to say 'thank you' for everybody's concern! I'm very healthy and safe and haven't been quarantined. I've received many messages from friends asking if I'm ok. Your love and concern is so heartwarming. Thank you! I've also received some very special gifts from fans all over the world during this very difficult time. Thank you for the face masks. Your thoughtfulness is well received! And I've asked my lovely staff to donate your kindness through official organizations to those who need it most."

Chan also suggested a few ways to overcome the coronavirus that has spread across the world and has almost 90,000 confirmed cases. The actor stated that it was important to take precautions beforehand to curb the disease. He also hoped that an antidote would be discovered soon and that whoever would be able to find a solution to the disease, would be given 1 million yuan by the actor as a token of thanks.



"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought like me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible. I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organization develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan."

The coronavirus originated in China and has majorly affected businesses and the entertainment industry. South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, and the United States have all reported cases of coronavirus.