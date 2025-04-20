Jaat box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat is winning at the box office ever since it released in theatres. The action entertainer is now in its second week and hasn’t stopped cashing in on the fandom. Starring Sunny Deol, Vinnet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, and Sayami Kher, the film earned Rs 69.40 crore in its total domestic collection.

On its second Saturday, according to Sacnilk, Jaat earned Rs 3.75 crore.

Jaat is now on its way to Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and is fighting for space in theatres with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

Till day 9, Jaat earned Rs 88 crore worldwide. Trade experts now believe that Jaat would not take too long to join the ₹100 crore club.

Jaat's controversy

Meanwhile, Jaat has been mired with a raging controversy too as a scene featuring Randeep Hooda’s character in the film has irked a section of people from the Christian community. The scene showed Hooda expressing anger inside a church, imitating the crucifix, which led to protests.

In response, the makers decided to remove the controversial scene and released a public apology.

Jaat 2 will happen

Also, the craze for the Sunny Deol film has led to the makers now announcing a sequel to the film. Jaat 2 will be made, said the makers, who promise fans that the film will be bigger and more action-packed.

