J-Hope In The Box reviews: BTS fans, critics are in love with this documentary

J-Hope In The Box is a documentary about global music phenomenon, South Korean rapper, and member of the popular K-pop group BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), j-hope, as he embarks on the journey to release his first solo album, Jack In The Box. J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, is known for his energetic and upbeat personality, as well as exceptional dance skills. In addition to his work with BTS and Jack In The Box, J-Hope has released a mixtape called Hope World in 2018, which was well-received by fans and critics. The film claims to offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the creative struggles involved in Jack In The Box's production, as well as an opportunity to witness j-hope's 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album's listening party.

It's a never-before-seen glimpse into the life of this 21st-century pop icon. The film has received praise from both audiences and critics.

Consequence.net's Mary Siroky wrote about the film, "Whether pressing play as a longtime fan of BTS or someone curious about the buzzy headliner at last year’s Lollapalooza, j-hope IN THE BOX is a deeply rewarding look at the creative process for one of the biggest artists around. What’s more, even for those who haven’t yet heard music from j-hope or the group, those who understand the struggle of an artist will walk away feeling seen and encouraged."

Kelly W, a fan of J-Hope and BTS, writing on Rotten Tomatoes, wrote (sic), "Jhope takes us on his solo project journey. The multi-talented artist boldly challenges himself by venturing into a mix genre of kpop, grunge, and rap. We get a glimpse of his different sides which is not limited to the sunny disposition that we all know. It shows all the hard work and hardship that he endures during this journey. One of the outcomes is the epic Lollapalooza concert. This is an awesome documentary that should not be missed."

Brandalyn V wrote (sic), "j-hope IN THE BOX is an amazing documentary providing phenomenal insight into the hardworking and brilliant artist j-hope, as he takes us on his journey through his first solo album and headliner performance at Lollapalooza. I've become a fan of his for life and I look forward to many more of his solo endeavors."

