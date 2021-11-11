It's a wrap for Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush'

It's a wrap for Adipurush!



One of the most-awaited movies of the year starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in lead roles, has wrapped up after 103 days of filming.



Director Om Raut on Thursday announced the wrap. Taking to his Twitter handle, Om shared a picture with the cast of the film and wrote, "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot."

Sanon too shared the same picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Hats off to you for wrapping such a massive film so soon! @omraut one of my best experiences. Miss being on your set!! Lovely memories.”



The mythological drama is Om's new directorial venture after last year's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'.



The movie is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, and reportedly Prabhas will play Ram in the movie and Sunny will be seen as Lakshman. Kriti is set to essay the role of Sita in the forthcoming film and Saif will portray the role of Raavan. Production was started back in February.



The movie is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.