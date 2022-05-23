It's a girl! Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome their second child together

Marvel star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their second child and it's a baby girl!



The couple who are also parents to daughter Lyla Maria shared the good news with the world and revealed the name of their little bundle of joy i.e Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Katherine gave birth to her second child on May 21, 2022.

Sharing a post-reading little angle's name and birth date, the couple wrote in the caption, ''We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris.''



Soon after the post, their friends and followers filled the comment section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the little girl and family.

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their first child in August 2020. Chris is also the father of his son Jack (almost 10), with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.



Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California in June 2019. For the unversed, Katherine is the daughter of Hollywood veteran star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.