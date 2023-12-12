Italian Screens 2023: Showcasing Italy's cinematic excellence in Indian cities

Italian film festival, 'Italian Screens' drew its curtain in India after a spectacular return in 2023. The festival ran from December 8 to 10 in two cities, New Delhi and Mumbai. The event is known for its dedication to showcasing Italy's cinematic excellence globally and promoting various facets of Italian film industry. In India, it presented an array of six acclaimed Italian films across PVR cinemas, all screened in their original language with English subtitles.

This initiative, a collaborative effort by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecittà for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema – David di Donatello Awards, was curated by Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the DGCA-MiC at Cinecittà. The Indian leg of the event was organised in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Roberto Stabile shared, "I am thrilled to witness the return of Italian Screens in 2023. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally.”

The event featured a selection of six celebrated Italian films, each crafted by acclaimed directors. This curated collection promised diverse cinematic experiences, offering a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema.

The showcased films included:

•⁠ ⁠Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers)

•⁠ ⁠8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (winner of two David di Donatello Awards)

•⁠ ⁠Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival)