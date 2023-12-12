Indian Film Festival Melbourne: Fest to honour Shabana Azmi, premiere Kabir Khan's My Melbourne

The Indian Film Festival Melbourne will celebrate 15 years of the film festival with a mega event. The news was announced by the Governor of Victoria, Margaret Gardner AC, at a IFFM industry event held in Mumbai. Among those that attended were Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, IFFM Festival Director, along with various leading films makers, studio heads, stars and stakeholders of the Indian film industry.



IFFM 2024 will open on August 15, 2024 and will feature all the festival favourites including the Indian Independence Day Celebrations (flag hoisting), IFFM Awards night, IFFM Dance Competition and IFFM Closing Night.



The organisers also announced a new festival initiative called IFFM Baari, which means “House” in Bengali. IFFM Baari will be an inclusive space for founders and leaders from diverse creative industries to engage with emerging creative voices especially from the south Asian communities. The IFFM Baari will be a hub to support, empower and grow exciting and diverse creative narratives, with a variety of events, including a keynote speaker, panel discussions, networking events and comedy. Also read: BTS members RM and V begin their mandatory military service; Jimin and Jung Kook set to follow suit

At the event, veteran actress Shabana Azmi was given the IFFM Excellence Award. While it was announced in 2023, the actress was unable to accept the award at the time. Renowned for her powerful and versatile performances in Indian cinema, Azmi has received multiple accolades including five National Film Awards during her four-decade career.

Speaking of the event and the developments, the governor said, “Founded in 2010, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne brings Victorians together to experience the best of Indian Filmmaking, including the recent screen initiative, known as ‘My Melbourne.' This project has seen the Festival partner with renowned Indian filmmakers to create films reflecting the lived experience of the Indian Diaspora in Melbourne and highlight the diversity of those experiences. We are indeed fortunate to have this rich cultural event in Victoria. “