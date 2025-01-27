Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand are presumably set to reunite for his next project King.

The forthcoming movie has been one of the most discussed projects. Nothing has been made official yet, but Khan has confirmed that the Pathaan director is set to helm his next movie.

Khan's statement came at a time when reports were rife about Sujoy Ghosh, who was previously set to direct the project is no longer part of the project.

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Siddharth Anand directing his next project King

On Sunday (Jan 26), Khan attended an event at Global Village in Dubai, where he went on to talk about his next project.

In a video shared by one of the actor's fan accounts, the 59-year-old actor said, "I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back… My director Siddharth Anand is very sweet. He made 'Pathaan'. I can assure you, the film will entertain you a lot, and you will have a lot of fun."

However, there have been reports revealing that King will mark the big screen debut of Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana made her acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Apart from Suhana, the cast of the movie reportedly also includes Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After a 4-year acting break, the superstar returned to the big screen in 2023 with Anand's Pathaan.

The movie that showcased the actor in an action avatar was a huge hit at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies in Indian cinema.

The same year, he starred in Jawan and Dunki.