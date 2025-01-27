From TV To Big Screen: Stars Who Made A Successful Shift To Films
By: Zeba Khan
We have so many inspiring stories from the entertainment industry, some who started with nothing, some who started off with TV and then moved completely to films and some who continue to dabble with theatre, TV and films, altogether. Following the legacy of industry giants like Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan, a new generation of stars like Karishma Tanna is making waves with their transition from TV to cinema.
Shefali Shah’s acting journey began on TV with shows like Hasratein and later expanded into films. With her powerful roles in Dil Dhadakne Do, Darlings, and Delhi Crime, she has redefined what it means to be a leading actor in stories that need to be told.
Shah Rukh Khan began his career with TV shows like Fauji and Circus, instantly earning a place in the audience’s hearts. His big-screen debut with Deewana in 1992 marked the beginning of an iconic career. From romantic classics like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to global hits like Pathaan, SRK’s journey is the epitome of stardom.
R. Madhavan transitioned seamlessly from TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat to a successful film career. His role in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made him a household name, and films like 3 Idiots and Rocketry have further cemented his reputation as a versatile performer.
Karishma Tanna, widely recognized for her work in TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Naagin, is steadily carving a niche in films. Her appearance in Sanju showcased her acting potential, and won her laurels in Hansal Mehta's Scoop.
Vidya Balan’s early days in television with the beloved sitcom Hum Paanch were just the start of her journey. Despite facing initial struggles, she made her way into Bollywood with Parineeta. Today, she’s one of the most versatile actresses, with films like The Dirty Picture and Tumhari Sulu earning her accolades.
Mouni Roy hasn't left TV entirely but its with Naagin show that the actress gained catapuling fame. The Temptation Island India host was last seen in Brahmastra and continues to do films here and there.
