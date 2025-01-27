From TV To Big Screen: Stars Who Made A Successful Shift To Films

From SRK To Vidya Balan

We have so many inspiring stories from the entertainment industry, some who started with nothing, some who started off with TV and then moved completely to films and some who continue to dabble with theatre, TV and films, altogether. Following the legacy of industry giants like Shah Rukh Khan and Vidya Balan, a new generation of stars like Karishma Tanna is making waves with their transition from TV to cinema.