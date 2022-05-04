Is 'Koffee With Karan' really ending? Here's the truth

Karan Johar on Wednesday announced that his popular show 'Koffee With Karan' was not coming back on TV for a new season.



Johar took to social media to announce that the show was ending. "Hello, 'Koffee With Karan' has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that 'Koffee with Karan' will not be returning..." the statement read.



Needless to say, ardent fans of the show were upset with the announcement and stated how it felt like an end of an era.

honestly, I’ll miss Koffee with Karan 😞 — Aditi (@adimu99) May 4, 2022 ×

To make us wait this long and say there will not be a next season 😢. My favourites include Sonam-Deepika, Nargis-Freida and all the ones with SRK in it. — Sadia Khan سعدية خان (@sadiaran) May 4, 2022 ×

unless perchance ... a new show ! — Richa Lakhera (@RICHA_LAKHERA) May 4, 2022 ×

Certain media reports though state that the statement was part of a marketing plan. Yes, you read that right.



According to a report in the Indian Express, the show is just moving from television to OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. It isn't clear if the same show with same format will stream on the OTT platform but sources state Johar is going to be back with a new chat show.



If one can recall, in 2021, Karan did host special episodes of the chat show on the streaming platform. Titled 'Koffee Shots', the episodes were aimed at promoting Disney+Hotstar specials. One featured actors of the show 'Empire' - Kunal Kapoor, Dhrashti Dhami and Dino Morea, while the other featured Dhanush and Sara ALi KHan as they promoted their film 'Atrangi Re'.



Both the episodes streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.



Johar, in fact, had hosted an Instagram live a few months back and stated that something exciting had been planned for 'Koffee With Karan' but he wasn't allowed to divulge details yet.



So, it turns out that show that provided a window to the inner circle of Bollywood celebrities is not going anywhere. It is just going to be available on a streaming platform.