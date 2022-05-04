'Koffee with Karan' will not return on TV for a new season, confirms Karan Johar

There have been strong rumours about how Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan' would be returning with a new season. Some media publications had even predicted the guestlist for the new season even though there had been no announcement regarding the show. But on Wednesday, Johar took to social media that the show would not be returning.



" Hello, 'Kofee With Karan' has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that 'Koffee with Karan' will not be returning..." the statement read.

Johar's popular chat show had always managed to create buzz. Some even landed in trouble for spilling too much on the show. From film actors to directors to cricketers and reality TV stars- all have sat on Karan's famous couch for years -and discussed Bollywood and their personal dynamics with their industry colleagues.



Johar is currently busy filming his new film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' which features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

