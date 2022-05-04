Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika-Ranveer: How Bollywood celebrated Eid 2022

After a lull of two years due to the pandemic, Bollywood came out in full force to celebrate Eid on Tuesday. From making appearances for their fans to having intimate family celebrations to attending a big Eid bash- Tinseltown was bustling with activities on Tuesday night.



Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan made appearances at their homes to wave at the cheering fans gathered outside. For many years, it has been a ritual of sorts for the two Khans to appear on their balconies and wave at fans during Eid. Last two years the actors did not make any appearances due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Pataudis had an intimate celebration at home on Eid. Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha Ali Khan shared warm family portraits which featured the two actresses along with their spouses Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba Ali Khan and the kids.

"Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!" Kareena captioned the family portrait.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma hosted a big Eid bash at their residence which had Bollywood A-listers in attendance.

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Karisma Kapoor and Sonkashi Sinha, Sushmita Sen to Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar- stars made their way to the party- posing for the paps before entering the building.

Proving rumours of their split wrong, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked in together for the bash, although the two did not pose together. Kiara's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan too was present at the bash.

All eyes were on reality TV star and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill who attended the bash looking gorgeous in a black ensemble. Shenaaz has recently been signed for Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Khan, known to have a special bond with Shehnaaz, came to see her off later at night and the actress planted a kiss on his cheek before getting in her car.

