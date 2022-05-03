Bollywood stars Shah Rukh and Salman Khan greet fans on Eid, fans delighted!

New Delhi, India Updated: May 03, 2022, 09:35 PM(IST)

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greets fans Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

This year, casually dress SRK was looking handsome in a navy blue shirt and jeans and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses

A cheering moment for all the die-hard fans for sure!

Today, the entire country is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and marking the special occasion, our Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan greeted their fans who gathered outside their house in Mumbai, India, to catch a single glimpse of their favourite heroes.

After two years of covid-19 hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan continued his annual Eid ritual and waved to the crowd gathered outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. 

This year, casually dressed SRK was looking handsome in a navy blue shirt and jeans and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses as he blew kisses and did his signature for the fans cheering with full energy. 

Shah Rukh also took a selfie with fans which he later shared on his social media handle. Sharing two selfies with the hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat. "How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!" he captioned the post. 

×

Salman Khan also greeted his fans who were gathered outside his apartment building in Bandra on the occasion of Eid. Khan was looking dapper in a blue Pathani kurta as he waved to all his fans from his balcony. 

Video shared by many fans' accounts and news agencies on social media shows Khan waving to his fans gathered outside his home.

×
×
×

Delighted fans were quick to react to the star's surprise appearance which led to the names of stars' trend, check out the reactions. 

×
×
×
×
×
×

 

