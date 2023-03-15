Is BTS members' military service killing K-pop? Here's what we know

The mandatory military service of members of the popular South Korean K-pop group BTS is apparently hurting the K-pop industry as a whole. This was remarked by Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, the agency that represents the group. He said in Seoul that the global growth of the music genre is slowing. "The absence of BTS is the first reason. I think it's very clear that the fact BTS is not active as a team is playing the biggest role in bringing about this change in numbers," he said. On December 13 last year, the eldest member Jin became the first member of the group to enter the military service.

What is BTS?

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS is known for its music that combines various genres, including hip hop, R&B, and pop, as well as its intricate choreography and powerful performances. They have achieved international fame and success, breaking multiple records and winning numerous awards for their music and performances.

BTS is also recognised for their philanthropic work, advocating for social issues such as mental health and youth empowerment. The group has a dedicated fanbase known as ARMYs, who are known for their passionate support and involvement in the group's activities.

What is South Korean mandatory military service?

South Korea maintains a policy of mandatory military service, which requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the armed forces for about 18 to 21 months. Women are not required to serve, but can do so voluntarily.

The purpose of military service is to maintain a strong national defence and prepare citizens for emergencies, including possible conflict with North Korea. The country is technically still at war with North Korea, as the Korean War ended in 1953 with a ceasefire, but no peace treaty was ever signed.

Exceptions to the service are made for athletes, musicians, and other public figures who have achieved international recognition for their talents and have made significant contributions to the country's reputation. However, such exemptions are rare and only granted after careful consideration by the government.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE