Is Bianca Censori forced to follow a set of rules imposed by Kanye West?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have captured the public's attention with their unconventional antics and unique sense of fashion. The duo has become famous not only for their high-profile relationship but also for the strict set of rules that Kanye reportedly imposes on Bianca.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Kanye has established a set of rules for his partner, which includes instructions to remain silent and adhere to his chosen attire. A source close to the couple disclosed to the news outlet that Bianca is also expected to follow specific dietary guidelines and maintain a workout regimen, despite Kanye's own aversion to exercise.

The insider went on to reveal that Bianca seemingly complies with Kanye's directives without question, reportedly giving the impression that she has surrendered her independence. Kanye has reportedly convinced her that they are "royal," further cementing his control over her life.

Concerns about Bianca's transformation into a submissive figure have surfaced online and reportedly also among her friends. Many are expressing apprehension about the drastic change in her personality, with some of her friends noting that she was previously known for her outspoken and lively nature.

However, Mowalola Ogunlesi, a Nigerian designer who has collaborated with the couple, offers a different perspective on their relationship. According to her, Kanye and Bianca actively collaborate on her wardrobe choices, indicating that it is a joint creative effort.

"Everything Bianca is wearing is really from her and Ye's brain," the London-based designer stated in an interview with Page Six. She emphasised that the couple aims to demonstrate that their fashion choices are attainable and accessible.

Kanye and Bianca's romantic journey began in January 2023, just two months after Kanye finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The couple reportedly took their relationship to the next level by getting married using a confidential marriage license.

