One thing that his split with Jennifer Lopez has done Ben Affleck any good is that he’s on good terms with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Is Ben Affleck falling back in love with ex-wife Jennifer Garner?

In a new video, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look extremely happy as they celebrate their son Samuel’s milestone 13th birthday with a paintball party. Samuel is their youngest child and Jennifer Garner makes sure that she feels her baby daddy is involved in their kids' affairs.

The two exes were seen sharing a laugh at the paintball party. At one moment, Ben could be seen embracing Garner in a warm hug, which many on the internet think is the start of a new chapter for the former couple.

A source, when asked about their equation, told PEOPLE, "They're on great terms. Jen's very happy with Ben. He spends a lot of time with the kids."

"She makes him laugh like no one else can. She seems happy that Ben's happy,” the source added.

In the video, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner can be seen dressed casually in pants and t-shirt combination. While playing, they had masked up.

Ben and Jen were married for a decade and have three kids together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner broke up in 2015 following a decade of marrige. They finalsied their divorce three years later. They however kept in touch and would get together on important milestones in the lives of their three children – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16 and Samuel, 13.

Netizens think Ben Affleck has a type: Actor spotted with ex Jennifer Garner's lookalike amid JLo divorce

After getting divorced, Garner and Affleck moved on to other relationships. Garner has been dating CEO John Miller on and off since 2018, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Lopez for two years before she filed for divorce in August 2024. Their divorce was settled in January.