Is 'Adipurush' poster featuring Prabhas copied ? This animation studio claims

Prabhas starrer 'Adipurush' has faced a huge backlash ever since the teaser of the film came out. Netizens have slammed the makers over the poor CGI, VFX work and the wrong representation of the deities. However, now an animation studio has come out slamming the makers for copying their work.

Some eagle-eyed netizens caught an uncanny resemblance between the 'Adipurush' poster and another picture featuring Lord Shiva. Sharing a collage of both the poster, they wrote, "Looks like makers inspired Adipurush first look poster from Lord Shiva still (sic)."

Soon after the poster went viral, a studio named Vanarsena came forward alleging that the makers have copied their original work by sharing a collage of the 'Adipurush' poster and Lord Shiva.







Sharing a collage picture on their Instagram account, the studio wrote in the now deleted post “Such a shame T-Series films, should mention the original creator who developed the artwork,'' as per Indian Express.



However, the studio is not planning to take any legal action against the production of the film. ''It’s disappointing to see our work being copied like this. But over the years, it’s happened so many times that it’s just funny at this point. We don’t see the point of fighting this as we’d rather focus on bringing you guys awesome content and continue on building that road. But maybe…just maybe, the word will spread :) (sic),” they wrote on their IG story.





The studio has also claimed that some scenes of the controversial teaser are also copied. Sharing the original work and then the copied work which showed Prabhas as Lord Rama walking with his entire team, the studio wrote, “This one, my students pointed out the resemblance. ''

The college of the films poster and studio one has gone viral which led to many netizens calling out the makers of the film.

Controversy over the teaser

Ever since the announcement of the film, makers have promised that the movie starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, will be visually spectacular with all the high-cost VFX and CGI work put into it. However, after the teaser was made public, the only thing that cinemagoers got was a big disappointment.



Soon after the teaser was released, netizens flocked to social media with their negative reactions. Not just VFX or the cartoonish vibe that one minute clip gave, Twitterati also pointed out some serious faults that the teaser had - like Saif Ali Khan's look, weird demons and dragon-like creatures showed in the teaser that also led many to call it a cheap copy of HBO popular series 'Game of Thrones'. Even some users shared stills from 'GOT' that were strikingly similar to the teaser.

